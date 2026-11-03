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Betty D Stokes's avatar
Betty D Stokes
4h

I want to get an electric car!

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Marc Schloss's avatar
Marc Schloss
4h

Inflation is baked into the cake because changes of money supply impact inflation with a lag. Centre for Financial Stability money supply data released November 2: CFS Divisia M4, including Treasuries (DM4) – the broadest and most important measure of money c– grew by 7.4% in September 2026, on a year-over-year basis. In contrast, CFS Divisia M4increased by 5.8% in September 2025 over the preceding year

CVS Divisia M4 Monthly Table

https://share.icloud.com/photos/052Jdv91LlhvrFf-ummNAsV0g

In my opinion when it comes to inflation expectations “follow the money supply”.

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