This one’s a bit different. It’s a new thing we’re trying: a newsletter with lots of goodies, including a roundup, a reader Q&A, and some Platypus-themed puzzles, sent to subscribers every week. We’re sending it to you because you’re one of the people who already generously support us, and we wanted you to see it before anyone else.

We’re also asking you for feedback. We always want to make the best stuff possible. Whatever you think of this — praise, edits, suggestions, frustrations — leave it as a comment below. If you’re not the public-comment type, you can email our producer Augusta: augusta@platypuseconomics.com. And as always, thanks for being a part of this.