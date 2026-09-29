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TLO's avatar
TLO
4h

I feel anxious and dizzy looking at the picture of those men eating their lunch on a beam somewhere high above—a city, a body of water? Whatever it is, it made me queasy!

I appreciate your honesty and perspective. I recently shared one of your postings with my husband because I found it so helpful and illuminating. He read it and said, "In general I agree, but his perspective is very biased." :)

Perhaps most economists end up as anti-Trump because they, despite their biases, have a primary goal of helping the economy, balancing budgets, and generally functioning from a "good for the world or people" perspective. One could never accuse Donald Trump of this. I'll stop there, otherwise my pure bias will rear its head—though it is comforting to know my bias aligns so perfectly with economic science!

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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
5h

Dear Professor Wolfers. First of all, I must apologize for my exuberance in responding to your thoughts and articles. In my defense and to your credit, I find your approach thought provoking and relevant for the turbulent era that engulfs us, addressing not only economics but historical and sociological issues.

Your comment, "I’m more comfortable with data, and trying to understand the empirical reality of a specific market in the here and now" is similar to a comment made by a history professor of mine during undergraduate school. He remarked, while travelling in Europe and Western Asia, that he felt equally oppressed in Spain as he did in the then Soviet Union. He explained that his view of authoritarianism was not represented by a horizontal line but a sphere. The more leftist one became, the closer one became to a rightist way of thinking.

When it comes to the current administration, the terms left, right, liberal, conservative, progressive or reactionary can be thrown out the window. The term that might best describe our current climate is chaotic. Government oppression today with immigrant concentration camps and a national police state under ICE control. Unapproved tariffs and military action against foreign entities. Capitalism running amuck with tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy, disintegration of the social safety net, and the reduction or elimination of needed health benefits for the unfortunate. Reduction or elimination of vehicle emission standards. Who can keep track of the list?

With the mid-term elections approaching there is a possibility that policy chaos can change. This is not an end all, but only the first step. It was considered that it would take 20 years to diminish the damage of the 2nd Bush administration. We received only eight years prior to Trump. We have a long struggle ahead.

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