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Helen Shuster's avatar
Helen Shuster
3h

I think it is very important to teach teenagers financial literacy. Maybe you can talk to middle and high schools and/or talk to some organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs, United Way groups, Women's Funds about starting programs to help teens learn what budgeting means, what credit cards are, what compound interest is, how banks work, what interest rates are, etc. etc. So important people learn about finances before they are adults.

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Rich Steinberg's avatar
Rich Steinberg
4h

Certainly economists can and should do better. But the media works against us -- a reporter's instinct is to make everything covered a controversy, which often requires them to find a nutty economist who everyone else in the profession knows is dead wrong, or to take a sound bite out of context. Tough enough to encourage traditional media to change this bias, and I despair of changing social media approaches.

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