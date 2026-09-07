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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
3h

It’s memorized and recited poems that carry me through.

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David Rackey's avatar
David Rackey
2h

Poetry in America is loved by few

But those who love it really do

I sometimes try and I don’t know why

But my lack of love I seldom rue

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