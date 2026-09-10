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suzanne's avatar
suzanne
9h

You are so good at your job! Great piece.

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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
9h

Dear Professor Wolfers.. kudos on a rational dissection of the latest version of voodoo economics. When Trump was running for president in 2016 he promised the coal miners he was going to bring back coal. Frankly, the $5K bribe for a vote demonstrates the Orange Man’s cruelty and lack of empathy for those who have lost hope and do not know any better.

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