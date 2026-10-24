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Ralph Cipolla's avatar
Ralph Cipolla
3h

Another way to see it:

1 million seconds = 11 days, 13 hours, 46 minutes, 40 seconds

1 billion seconds = 31 years, 8 months

1 trillion seconds = 31,688 years

21 trillion seconds = 665,448 years

21 trillion seconds ago, Michigan was a barren, frigid polar desert entirely covered by a massive continental sheet of ice that was a mile thick in places. There were no Great Lakes (or “Lake America”).

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
3h

Thank you for again helping those of us with listening fatigue and bewilderment get perspective on the constant barrage of nonsensical claims put forth on a daily basis by the current leadership.

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