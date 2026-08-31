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BabsPHL's avatar
BabsPHL
8h

Once again you cite reality. Unlike the cosplay wannabes at the helm. I follow you, Paul Krugman, other economists. Turn off the wannabes like donnie, bessent, warsh. He only knows how to sink a ship! And they bail water for him.

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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
8h

Thank you Justin. You are a good teacher.👏🏻

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